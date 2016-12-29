Teammate says Michael Oher plans to play next year

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 29, 2016, 3:50 PM EST

Panthers left tackle Michael Oher missed 13 games this season because of a concussion suffered in September, and hasn’t talked to reporters since.

But one of his teammates said that Oher’s plan is to play next season.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers guard Trai Turner said he’s talked to Oher about his plans for the future, and a source close to Oher said those plans included playing in 2017.

“I think he’ll play again,” Turner said. “He never said or gave me an indication that he wouldn’t.”

The Panthers signed Oher to a three-year contract extension in June, and in his absence, their offensive line has been a bit of a mess all season. Along with All-Pro center Ryan Kalil being on IR, they shifted right tackle Mike Remmers to the left side, and have been shuffling parts along the line all season.