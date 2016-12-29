Terrelle Pryor: I’d love to keep playing for Hue, but deal has to make sense

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 4:10 PM EST

Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor got his first taste of being coached by Hue Jackson when Jackson was the Bengals offensive coordinator and Pryor was still trying to make his NFL mark as a quarterback.

Pryor made that mark this season, his second at his new position, with Jackson as his head coach in Cleveland and that development came just in time for Pryor to hit free agency this offseason. Talks with the Browns are expected to pick up after the season and Pryor says that he loves playing for Jackson but a deal has “to make sense for both sides.”

Pryor also said that he’d like to see what it feels like to play for a Browns team that was shooting for more than avoiding a winless season.

“Yeah, you always gotta think about that, especially in my situation being a free agent this coming up after this game,” Pryor said, via Cleveland.com. “Obviously it’s something that you think about. I was talking to somebody and I said, ‘man it would be great to see what our fans would be like for 7-2, 8-1, 9 and whatever,’ because I thought that place was electric and you could just tell how even when we were 0-14 coming into the game, we still had a lot of fans there and after the game it felt like it was 60,000-70,000 there cheering loud like that and it was electric.”

Pryor’s production has dropped since Robert Griffin III returned to the starting lineup, but he showed this season that he can be an effective offensive piece and should have room to grow given his relatively limited time at wideout. We’ll find out in the near future if the Browns and Pryor can agree on a price for that potential growth.