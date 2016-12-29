Thomas Rawls on track to play against 49ers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 29, 2016, 12:58 AM EST

Despite a bruised shoulder sustained in Saturday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls is on pace to play in Seattle’s regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.

“What bothered him is very slight and he should be fine,” head coach Pete Carroll said.

Rawls had an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the issue. He initially injured his shoulder in the second quarter against Arizona. After trying to get his shoulder loose by shaking and rotating his arm, Rawls was replaced for the remainder of the game by Alex Collins.

Rawls fully participated in practice for the Seahaws on Wednesday.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling great. I’m practicing today. We’ll see how the week goes and I’m excited to get back out there,” Rawls said.