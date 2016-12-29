Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 29, 2016, 7:35 AM EST

Interim or maybe not Bills coach Anthony Lynn is a stickler for details.

The Dolphins are winning despite injuries and a lot of their salary cap tied up in guys not playing.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman doesn’t take playing 16 games for granted.

Jets coach Todd Bowles deserves a vote of confidence from ownership, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Ravens teammates reflected on the marvelous career of WR Steve Smith.

The Bengals are forced to stay focused on a meaningless December game, for a change.

The Browns are looking at Cameron Erving at RT because why not.

Steelers WR Eli Rogers has opened some eyes.

Texans TE Ryan Griffin is having a career season.

Colts QB Andrew Luck’s motivation this week: “I love football.”

Stability on the offensive line will be a priority for the next Jaguars coach.

Former Titans LB Tim Shaw hopes his book about his battle with ALS inspires others.

The Broncos are faced with some uncertainty at OT this offseason.

Chiefs RB Spencer Ware was back to practice yesterday.

Raiders S Karl Joseph was able to do some work on the side yesterday.

A look at what could be the looming end of the Mike McCoy era with the Chargers.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith is confident he’ll be ready for the playoffs.

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch would love to see the Cowboys again.

The Eagles are looking for more from DE Vinny Curry.

Washington’s not worried about which players the Giants put on the field.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio says “Nothing’s changed” regarding his status for 2017.

The Lions aren’t going to force things to WR Marvin Jones.

The Packers played with the confidence of a team that’s done this before.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford wants interim offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to keep the job.

Former Falcons QB Michael Vick could be on hand to say goodbye to the Georgia Dome.

Nobody’s laughing about the fact Panthers QB Derek Anderson’s house is full of germs.

Saints QB Drew Brees doesn’t think coach Sean Payton’s going anywhere.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston can’t consider this year a success.

Former Cardinals P Drew Butler’s Twitter feud with Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic was the weirdest Christmas gift of them all.

Rams QB Jared Goff is trying to be positive (it can only go up from here).

RT Trent Brown is one example of a positive thing the 49ers have learned this year (it’s not a long list).

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner broke the team’s single-season tackle record.