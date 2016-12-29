Tom Brady, Dion Lewis back at practice for Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2016, 4:53 PM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady remained on the injury report with a thigh issue on Thursday, but his practice status took a step in the right direction.

Brady was listed as a limited participant in the team’s second session of the week. He didn’t practice at all on Wednesday as the team began their week of on-field preparations for the regular season finale against the Dolphins.

Running back Dion Lewis was also back on the field after being absent on Wednesday due to an illness and the Patriots have removed him from the injury report altogether so he’s right on track to play this weekend. How much he, Brady and other key parts of the roster will play remains to be seen although coach Bill Belichick indicated earlier this week that no one would be held out if they were healthy enough to play.

That group may not include wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell. The rookie remained out of practice with a knee injury, which could mean an uptick in snaps for Michael Floyd in his third week with the team.