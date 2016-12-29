Tyrod Taylor to be evaluated for groin/hernia surgery

The Bills may have a hard time avoiding $30.5 million in guaranteed money to a quarterback to whom their next coach may not want to pay a penny.
Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, who reported earlier in the day that Taylor has been playing through a “severe” groin injury, now reports that Taylor will travel to Philadelphia in the near future for an assessment of whether he needs groin/hernia surgery.
Taylor presumably will be seeing Dr. William Meyers, the Dr. James Andrews of groin and hernia issues of NFL players. Typically, players who are sufficiently injured to make the trip to see Dr. Meyers end up having surgery.
If that happens to Taylor, the clock will begin to tick on whether he can pass a physical before the third day of the 2017 league year. If he can’t, the Bills will be paying Taylor a whole lot money, regardless of whether they ever put him on the field again.
Smart move by Tyrod. Delay this surgery make them pay for benching you so that you didn’t get hurt. It’s chess not checkers
What the hell was he doing with his groin?!?
Taylor made a “business decision” to have an injury which requires surgery. He’s not going to recover before next summer.
This is becoming very messy.
Tom Brady’s 2017 salary – 1 million
Tyrod Taylor’s 2017 salary – 30.5 million
I’m relatively certain that the starting eleven on the Patriots defense makes less than 30 million collectively.
What a freaking clown show that follows the Ryan buffoons, wherever they go, jets, bills, etc. So now it appears almost certain the bills have to pay a failure QB, 30 million to Not play….Bring on the clown cars
If he doesn’t pass the physical, take your medicine and pay the man. Not a stellar year for him, but he’s got more upside that a broken/fragile Romo, or that crybaby Cutler. That offense scored points and with Watkins healthy, could be even better.
The money owed to him is the doing if the people that are STILL THERE… not the guy who just left.