Tyrod Taylor to be evaluated for groin/hernia surgery

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2016, 3:15 PM EST

The Bills may have a hard time avoiding $30.5 million in guaranteed money to a quarterback to whom their next coach may not want to pay a penny.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, who reported earlier in the day that Taylor has been playing through a “severe” groin injury, now reports that Taylor will travel to Philadelphia in the near future for an assessment of whether he needs groin/hernia surgery.

Taylor presumably will be seeing Dr. William Meyers, the Dr. James Andrews of groin and hernia issues of NFL players. Typically, players who are sufficiently injured to make the trip to see Dr. Meyers end up having surgery.

If that happens to Taylor, the clock will begin to tick on whether he can pass a physical before the third day of the 2017 league year. If he can’t, the Bills will be paying Taylor a whole lot money, regardless of whether they ever put him on the field again.