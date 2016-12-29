Vic Beasley, David Irving join Friday’s PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2016, 8:23 PM EST

The final PFT Live of 2016 packs a wallop.

Apart from getting you ready for the last week of the regular season, the three-hour radio/TV program includes interviews with Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley and Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving.

Beasley, a first-round pick in 2015 and 2016 Pro Bowler, has 14.5 sacks in his second NFL season. Irving, undrafted a year ago by the Chiefs and signed to the Cowboys roster from the Kansas City practice squad, has three in the past two games. Both players are on the verge of becoming stars.

The Irving interview is 12 minutes of awesome; I can say that with certainty because it was taped on Thursday afternoon. Beasley likely will be great, too, despite the fact that I’m the one who will be asking the questions.

The show begins at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, and the NBCSN simulcast launches at 7:00 a.m. ET.