Adrian Peterson ruled out for potential final game with Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 2:59 PM EST

When Vikings running back Adrian Peterson missed last Saturday’s game against the Packers, it seemed life a safe bet that he’d sit out Week 17 against the Bears as well.

The Vikings are out of playoff contention and Peterson only made it through one game in his return to the lineup before he landed back on the injury report with a groin issue joining the knee injury that caused him to miss 11 games while on injured reserve. The Vikings confirmed that Peterson will not play in Week 17 by ruling him out on Friday’s injury report.

There’s already been plenty of speculation about what will happen with Peterson this offseason as the Vikings seem unlikely to keep him for next season with an $18 million cap hit. A pay cut would be a possibility that keeps him in Minnesota, although the team may also opt to simply release him and get the entire $18 million back to spend on other players.

If that’s the case, Peterson’s final outing with the Vikings will be his six-carry/22-yard performance against the Colts in Week 15. That’s a long way off from the best of his 10 years in Minnesota and the combination of his injury and age (he’ll turn 32 in March) have created some doubt about his ability to hit those heights again.