As McCaffrey sits, Stanford’s quarterback carted off with knee injury

Anyone who doesn’t understand Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey’s decision to skip his team’s bowl game needed only to watch the first quarter of that game to get the answer.
Stanford quarterback Keller Chryst suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury in the first quarter. His foot planted in the Sun Bowl turf and he fell to the ground, grabbing his right knee instantly. He was carted off the field wearing a look on his face that suggested he fears he suffered a very serious knee injury. He later returned to the sideline on crutches.
Former NFL quarterback Gary Danielson, calling the game on CBS, said that he had suffered a bad knee injury during his own career when his foot planted in the turf in a similar manner.
“I think he blew his knee out right there,” Danielson said as a replay of Chryst was shown.
Some have criticized McCaffrey for declining to play in the game, saying it’s selfish of him to prioritize staying healthy for the draft over his commitment to his team. It may be selfish, but it’s also the reality that every football player is one play away from a career-threatening injury, and a player like McCaffrey, who has millions of dollars in potential NFL earnings on the line, can hardly be blamed for prioritizing his own needs over his team’s.
McCaffrey’s teammates have indicated that they accept his decision. Any who didn’t understand it before probably do now.
Good call to sit out my him and his agent.
The billionaires in NCAA can afford blowing out their knees.
All the media that ripped McCaffery have to feel pretty dumb about now
Yea but if it wasn’t for all those “one play away from injury plays”, not one player would be where they are today. Have to play the game to be great at it.
If they play and don’t get hurt the stars will also make million$…..over the next several years
If they play and get hurt, they might make money.
The NCAA and colleges will make million$ whether these stars play or whether they sit.
Why stop at the bowl game? Why not sit out the last regular season game as well? Or all of 2016, actually.
Plenty of tape on McCaffery already – I doubt it would have hurt his draft stock.
Good for him. A glorified exhibition game is not worth losing millions over. The closer a player gets to the draft the more he has to weight the risk reward of competing in the exhibition games….the NCAA also refers to them as bowl games.
Christian McAffrey is projected to be the number one running back off the board with good NFL pedigree. If they wanted him to play in the bowl game they should pay him commeasurate to what he is worth.
If you’re good at something, never do it for free
Lots of players will get hurt during bowl week playing in meaningless bowl games like the Sun Bowl. Some of these kids will lose a lot of money because of these injuries. These are facts.
It’s like the joke of the Pro Bowl where they practically kiss each other to avoid injury, especially now that they wedged it in between end of season and the SB. But they expect these college guys to go full tilt and smash mouth.
His choice.
The team made McAffrey what he is but he decides to not help them win the bowl by not playing for them. A real jackassss.
McCaffrey sits. More pressure on the QB to perform without all his weapons. He gets hurt.
Team player.
Maybe the QB wouldnt have been throwing the ball if he had McAffery to hand off to….Thanks Christian
……one fact everyone seems to forget….these kids got a FREE education with the obligation to play college football. If they want to pick and choose which games they want to play in, take out loans and PAY for your education. That would be about a 100k loan easy. Oh wait,they want thier cake and eat it too……..
See he did learn something in college……adults get PAID for the work they do……a free/discounted education is nice but to give up millions in the NFL for a bowl game is just foolish!!!!
Would it be ok for him to sit out playoff games in the NFL if was to be a free agent after the season?
That would go over well.
How ironic that a good decision by a smart young man is being questioned by an internet troll….
It’s his future earnings at stake…..something beyond some commenters grasp…smh.
Leave it to a Pat’s fan to oversimplify a complex problem. He fulfilled his commitment to the school …..Bowl games should be optional.
im guessing because bowl games are so long after the season ends. thats why a lot of these guys get hurt.
It’s not a “free” college education, it’s “working for free”. the kid is worth millions a year, and he can always go back for an education later, but the broken system forces him to waste years of his athletic peak making billions for the NCAA
if Stanford wanted him to play then they should have taken out an insurance policy to protect his future earnings
If a top draft choice is perfectly healthy to play, then he needs to play the final game of his career with his teammates. No question, and folks questioning this have never played football,
The injury to the Stanford QB is irrelevant to this conversation since he’s far from a top pro prospect.
If you looked back at history, countless top draft choices played when completely healthy in these games, and improved their draft stock.
Sadly, this trend will only grow worse in the future, our society is growing more selfish. Guys will start coming down with mysterious injuries before conference title games and whatnot.
Captain Hindsight, thanks for your contributions to our planet, we would be truly lost without you.
If the NCAA really wants these kids to play, they can pay for the insurance policy that’ll pay them out for what they are estimated to be drafted at. But of course they won’t do that because the NCAA is the NCAA.
I don’t care that the guy is sitting out. Good for him.
I don’t believe the nonsense of the “free” education. Guys are encouraged to neglect their education so they can play football. Plus, the financial value of a star college player is much more than the inflated cost of his education.
At least the qb had the clock weights to play.
So make money for himself and have a great future, or make money for the bitter old men of the NCAA and potentially throw his own future away.
Not much of a choice really. I think this is only the beginning. Unless the NCAA starts coughing up some real money to these kids they’re going to see most potential NFL draft picks, especially ones that think they’re going to be high picks, refusing to play in these bowl games.
At some point they could see a dozen or more players from a team refuse to play so its going to be lose the money by paying the kids and they have to play in the bowl games, or else the bowl games will bring in far less money with the best players sitting them out. Sponsors aren’t going to pay the same big money if the bell cows don’t play.
Either way the NCAA is going to be making less money.
I’d like stats on all the commenters of “great team player” actually played college ball!!!
A degree from Stanford is worth more than NFL salary as a backup QB.
It’s a new day in America and it’s every man for himself. It’s the era of lie, cheat, and steel your way to the top. All the rule books of the past have been thrown away. These kids don’t have to answer to anyone. All the political correctness is no longer popular. It’s screw everyone time.
jonathankrobinson424 says:
Dec 30, 2016 3:50 PM
……one fact everyone seems to forget….these kids got a FREE education with the obligation to play college football. If they want to pick and choose which games they want to play in, take out loans and PAY for your education. That would be about a 100k loan easy. Oh wait,they want thier cake and eat it too……..
If you are obligated to do something then it’s not free. And you have some nerve demanding any too player pay for their education after all the millions they bring to a school. I wish all the top recruuts would boycott a top school that pulls some nonsense like that and watch how their money dries up.
Why do you think one of the worse punishment the NCAA can hand a program is taking away scholarships? Without top players your program is not rolling in millions
I wonder how much money this young man cost himself because he wanted to play in a 100% meaningless exhibition? It’s a romantic notion, to play in the game out of honor or respect to your teammates, but time moves forward regardless and in a few months a professional team will draft him. Now, maybe not, or maybe it will be rounds later than just 24 hours ago. Make no mistake, these bowls games are to make money, and that is it. Maybe more players should start looking at the situation in terms of money.