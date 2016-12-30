A’Shawn Robinson not fined for roughing call vs. Elliott

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 3:46 PM EST

Lions defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson was not fined for his unnecessary roughness penalty in last week’s loss to the Cowboys, PFT has confirmed.

Robinson was flagged for what was essentially a body slam of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. After the game Elliott called Robinson “a dirty player,” but an NFL review of that play determined that the penalty was enough punishment.

Elliott and Robinson exchanged words during and after the game, and Elliott told reporters that he believed Robinson was “a little salty” from an Ohio State-Alabama game two seasons ago.

Per ESPN.com, Cowboys defensive back Anthony Brown was fined $9,115 for roughing the kicker in Monday night’s game.