A’Shawn Robinson not fined for roughing call vs. Elliott

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 3:46 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Detroit Lions celebrates sacking Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images) Getty Images

Lions defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson was not fined for his unnecessary roughness penalty in last week’s loss to the Cowboys, PFT has confirmed.

Robinson was flagged for what was essentially a body slam of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. After the game Elliott called Robinson “a dirty player,” but an NFL review of that play determined that the penalty was enough punishment.

Elliott and Robinson exchanged words during and after the game, and Elliott told reporters that he believed Robinson was “a little salty” from an Ohio State-Alabama game two seasons ago.

Per ESPN.com, Cowboys defensive back Anthony Brown was fined $9,115 for roughing the kicker in Monday night’s game.

8 Responses to “A’Shawn Robinson not fined for roughing call vs. Elliott”
  1. zingo1978 says: Dec 30, 2016 3:49 PM

    Well thats good you don’t get fined for tackling. And to clarify, Zeke’s forward progress was not stopped. It was one fluid motion.

  2. antkowiak666 says: Dec 30, 2016 3:54 PM

    I can only imagine what the old timers think of todays NFL.

  3. staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says: Dec 30, 2016 3:55 PM

    Right and he shouldn’t have been penalized either. I’d love to see the Cowboys again in the playoffs with a fair, unbiased officiating crew. That’s probably a lot for a Lions fan to ask though.

  4. warsal says: Dec 30, 2016 3:59 PM

    The accouncers reactions said all that needed to be said. “What are you supposed to do, gently lay him down”

    That wasn’t a penalty.

  5. maust1013 says: Dec 30, 2016 4:00 PM

    The call was ridiculous enough, a fine for that would have been over the top even for the Dallas knob polishers that inhabit the league office.

  6. goodluckking says: Dec 30, 2016 4:05 PM

    It wasn’t unnecessary roughness, and certainly was NOT a body slam. I might agree he grabbed him like it was going to be a body slam but he brought Elliot down on top of himself, clearly not a slam.

  7. trumb1mj says: Dec 30, 2016 4:06 PM

    One of the worst calls of I’ve seen all year. It rivals the Dez face mask. Or the numerous holds against Devin Tayloy. Or the Seattle knocking the ball out of the end zone play. Or CJ catch, no catch play. Or the PI flag pickup in the playoffs against Dallas. And on and on and on… #DetroitVsEverybody

  8. deeestroit says: Dec 30, 2016 4:11 PM

    Crybaby Cowboys!! Should never have been called a penalty. Robinson laid him down like the baby he is!

