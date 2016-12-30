A’Shawn Robinson not fined for roughing call vs. Elliott

Lions defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson was not fined for his unnecessary roughness penalty in last week’s loss to the Cowboys, PFT has confirmed.
Robinson was flagged for what was essentially a body slam of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. After the game Elliott called Robinson “a dirty player,” but an NFL review of that play determined that the penalty was enough punishment.
Elliott and Robinson exchanged words during and after the game, and Elliott told reporters that he believed Robinson was “a little salty” from an Ohio State-Alabama game two seasons ago.
Per ESPN.com, Cowboys defensive back Anthony Brown was fined $9,115 for roughing the kicker in Monday night’s game.
Well thats good you don’t get fined for tackling. And to clarify, Zeke’s forward progress was not stopped. It was one fluid motion.
I can only imagine what the old timers think of todays NFL.
Right and he shouldn’t have been penalized either. I’d love to see the Cowboys again in the playoffs with a fair, unbiased officiating crew. That’s probably a lot for a Lions fan to ask though.
The accouncers reactions said all that needed to be said. “What are you supposed to do, gently lay him down”
That wasn’t a penalty.
The call was ridiculous enough, a fine for that would have been over the top even for the Dallas knob polishers that inhabit the league office.
It wasn’t unnecessary roughness, and certainly was NOT a body slam. I might agree he grabbed him like it was going to be a body slam but he brought Elliot down on top of himself, clearly not a slam.
One of the worst calls of I’ve seen all year. It rivals the Dez face mask. Or the numerous holds against Devin Tayloy. Or the Seattle knocking the ball out of the end zone play. Or CJ catch, no catch play. Or the PI flag pickup in the playoffs against Dallas. And on and on and on… #DetroitVsEverybody
Crybaby Cowboys!! Should never have been called a penalty. Robinson laid him down like the baby he is!