Bengals put tackle Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 30, 2016, 1:42 PM EST

The clock is ticking for teams who want to stash a guy on injured reserve, and protect a practice squad player they want to secure the rights to for the future.

And the Bengals slid one in under the wire, putting tackle Cedric Ogbuehi on IR and promoting running back Tra Carson from the practice squad.

Ogbuehi, last year’s first-round pick, started 12 games this season, mostly at right tackle. But lately, they tried him on the left and moved veteran tackle Andrew Whitworth inside to guard, before Ogbuehi suffered a shoulder injury.

Whitworth’s a free agent after the season, and after investing high picks in Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher (last year’s second rounder), it will be interesting to see how the Bengals progress on the offensive line.