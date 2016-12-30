Browns execs at Sun Bowl today to watch QB prospect

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 30, 2016, 8:56 AM EST

Even if the Jets do have the hots for Mitch Trubisky, someone else might get to him first.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns executives Sashi Brown and Andrew Berry are going to be in El Paso, Texas today to scout the Sun Bowl.

Specifically, they’ll be watching Trubisky, the North Carolina quarterback who could be the top passer chosen in this year’s draft.

Trubisky’s from Mentor, Ohio (about 25 miles northeast of Cleveland), and the hometown hero angle will only serve to fuel the fire for a team that’s clearly looking to find an answer at the position.

Of course, they were also at the Texas Bowl earlier this week to get a look at Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett, and will probably get more in-person opportunities to see other potential first-rounders.

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, their own and Philadelphia’s via the Carson Wentz trade. At the moment those two would be first and 10th overall.