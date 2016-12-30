Calvin Pryor: Jets need more “winners,” and a culture change

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 30, 2016, 7:25 AM EST

No one knows yet what the offseason plans to fix the Jets are going to yield, but to a man it seems, they agree plenty needs to change.

Following up a promising 10-win season with a disaster of a 4-11 season that has brought about speculation about coach Todd Bowles’ job and plenty of infighting, the Jets know that things have to be different next year.

“The culture needs to change,” safety Calvin Pryor told Bob Glauber of Newsday. “We need to get guys who are winners, who want to win. I definitely think the culture has to change in order for us to go be successful.”

Pryor wasn’t going to call the roll of losers, nor did he think it fell on Bowles to create that culture himself. He just thinks the Jets need more players with different attitudes.

“We need to get guys who want to get in this locker room, do things (Bowles’) way, and go about things the right way,” he said of his coach. “I’m about winning. I want to play with winners. I could care less for superstars and everything else. I just want to win.”

And when asked if they had enough winners, his answer was plain.

“No,” he said. “Frankly, it’s not enough. It’s self-proving. The results are right on the table. I’d be foolish to say there’s enough if we’re not winning.”

Adding those winners will be tricky, and a task that has escaped the Jets for a long time.