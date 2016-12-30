Colin Kaepernick wins prestigious award voted on by teammates

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 30, 2016, 4:43 PM EST

If anyone thought 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was a distraction in the locker room because of his national anthem protests this year, his teammates did not agree.

Via Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com, Kaepernick was given the Len Eshmont Award, which is the most prestigious team honor which is voted upon by players.

The award is given annually to the player who embodies Eshmont’s “inspirational and courageous play.” Previous winners include Hall of Famers such as Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Steve Young, and Ronnie Lott all the way to early players such as Y.A. Tittle, Joe Perry, Bob St. Clair, and Leo Nomellini.

Kaepernick has been sitting and then kneeling through the national anthem all season to protest racial inequality.

“I think what Kap did will be talked about for years to come – an NFL player using his platform for what he wanted to use it for,” 49ers safety Antoine Bethea said.

And while plenty of people had a problem with it, including our President-elect.