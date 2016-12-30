Cowboys already rule seven out for Sunday

The Cowboys have already ruled seven players out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, which will take some of the drama out of the announcement of inactives around 11:30 a.m.
Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys have already hit the limit of players to deactivate, including an entire line.
Defensive linemen Demarcus Lawrence, Cedric Thornton, Tyrone Crawford and Terrell McClain are out, along with linebacker Justin Durant, cornerback Morris Claiborne, and left tackle Tyron Smith.
They’ve also listed left guard Ronald Leary and cornerback Anthony Brown as questionable.
With all those problems, the Cowboys will have uniforms available for all their other players. Including all their quarterbacks. Maybe you’ve heard something about that.
There’s a discussion about the QBs?
Weird. I haven’t heard a thing. What’s going on?
If you want to get Tony Romo killed, this is how you do it. Sit the starting left tackle and left guard and let the blindside hits take their toll.
Nobody should have a problem with this OR Christian McCaffrey holding himself out of the freaking Sun Bowl.
Game is just an in-your-face Eagle fans. Look at us, and congratulations on acquiring Wentz from Cleveland and getting LAST PLACE as reward! Happy New Year!
Tony Romo, sacrificial lamb. I’m sure the Eagles will welcome him with open arms. At this point in the season, at Philly, Dak was in eminent danger of injury. Suffice to say, a few Eagles players will be ejected for over exuberance.