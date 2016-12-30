Cowboys already rule seven out for Sunday

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 30, 2016, 3:22 PM EST

The Cowboys have already ruled seven players out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, which will take some of the drama out of the announcement of inactives around 11:30 a.m.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys have already hit the limit of players to deactivate, including an entire line.

Defensive linemen Demarcus Lawrence, Cedric Thornton, Tyrone Crawford and Terrell McClain are out, along with linebacker Justin Durant, cornerback Morris Claiborne, and left tackle Tyron Smith.

They’ve also listed left guard Ronald Leary and cornerback Anthony Brown as questionable.

With all those problems, the Cowboys will have uniforms available for all their other players. Including all their quarterbacks. Maybe you’ve heard something about that.