Cowboys won’t let the quarterback out of the bag now

The Cowboys have us all on the hook with this “which quarterback plays how much” storyline, so there’s no need reeling just yet.
Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, coach Jason Garrett said the team hasn’t made any decisions on how they’ll divide playing time in Sunday’s meaningless game against the Eagles between starter Dak Prescott and backups Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez.
But owner Jerry Jones, who is clearly enjoying every second of this, said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan that he wasn’t spoiling the secret now.
“I haven’t heard that report,” Jones said of the report that Romo would play, which seems dubious at best. “And I sure wouldn’t be inclined to say where he plays or not. We will save that for the game.”
Pressed on the matter, Jones said: “Again, I’m not going to tell you if he’s going to play or not.”
Garrett did acknowledge that Romo does want to play, calling him “a great competitor.”
So now, we’ll all have to tune in to see, as they cackle to themselves for their ability to make us do exactly that.
Am I the only one who absolutely doesn’t give a sh*t about who plays QB in a meaningless week 17 game??
If you are going to sit Dak and not play your second string QB (Who has not played more than 3 snaps in over a year) and you think that’s a good idea then go ahead.
You just better hope and pry that Dak doesn’t get hurt in the playoffs. Then your 2016 hopes and dreams would be in the hands of “the” Mark Sanchez and not Tony Romo. Or you could let Romo play and knock some rust off just in case you need him in the post season. But that would be dubious?
I’m so sick of hearing about the Cowboys. Can’t wait till the lose there one playoff game.