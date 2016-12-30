Cowboys won’t let the quarterback out of the bag now

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 30, 2016, 12:39 PM EST

The Cowboys have us all on the hook with this “which quarterback plays how much” storyline, so there’s no need reeling just yet.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, coach Jason Garrett said the team hasn’t made any decisions on how they’ll divide playing time in Sunday’s meaningless game against the Eagles between starter Dak Prescott and backups Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez.

But owner Jerry Jones, who is clearly enjoying every second of this, said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan that he wasn’t spoiling the secret now.

“I haven’t heard that report,” Jones said of the report that Romo would play, which seems dubious at best. “And I sure wouldn’t be inclined to say where he plays or not. We will save that for the game.”

Pressed on the matter, Jones said: “Again, I’m not going to tell you if he’s going to play or not.”

Garrett did acknowledge that Romo does want to play, calling him “a great competitor.”

So now, we’ll all have to tune in to see, as they cackle to themselves for their ability to make us do exactly that.