Darrelle Revis: Jets can handle my situation with class or no class

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 7:31 AM EST

Among the decisions that await the Jets this offseason is one about how to deal with cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Signs of Revis’ slip from the upper echelon of cornerbacks have been well-documented this year usually with some mention of his $15 million-plus cap number for next season making its way into the conversation as well. The Jets have until the start of the new year to make a call on moving on and getting $9 million of that cap space back, which is a decision that Revis believes is a simple one.

“Would I love to be here? Yes,” Revis said, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “Will I be back? That’s a great question. My thing would be this: Do the New York Jets want to treat my situation with class or no class? With me being one of the best players in the history of this franchise, do they want me to retire here or not retire here? That’s the biggest question. It’s black and white. It’s not very complicated.”

Class or no class doesn’t seem to be defined by keeping him at his current contract. Revis, who has been mentioned as a candidate to move to safety, said that he understands “what the next step is” and is ready to “talk to the guys upstairs and see what’s going to best help me and best help the team moving forward.” That could mean a pay cut that ensures he’ll stay with the team, although that’s obviously just one of the possibilities on the table as the Jets get ready to start both 2017 and their offseason.