Demetrius Harris fined for celebration after Dontari Poe TD pass

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 4:03 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Nose tackle Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes to tight end Demetrius Harris #84 in the end zone for a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Getty Images

At 6’7″ and 230 pounds, Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris is usually larger than the player throwing him the ball but that wasn’t the case last Sunday night.

That’s when Harris caught a two-yard touchdown pass from defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who checked into the game to take a snap in a Wildcat formation and then threw a “Bloated Tebow Pass” to Harris. Harris went the extra mile in celebrating the touchdown by pretending to use the football as a fake putter and then miming a putt that he followed into the imaginary cup before doing a Tiger Woods-style fist bump.

Harris earned a 15-yard penalty for that celebration and PFT confirmed with the league on Friday that he has been fined $12,154 for the infraction.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones also drew a fine this week. He has been hit for $18,231 after drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty. Broncos tackle Donald Stephenson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game, but did not get fined.

1 Response to “Demetrius Harris fined for celebration after Dontari Poe TD pass”
  1. bemylovetractor says: Dec 30, 2016 4:22 PM

    What is the fine for running a cheap, gimmick trick play to pile on the points in the last minute when the game is already over?? Karma is a vicious mistress. See you in Wild Card Land.

    The Denver Broncos

