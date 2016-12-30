Demetrius Harris fined for celebration after Dontari Poe TD pass

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 4:03 PM EST

At 6’7″ and 230 pounds, Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris is usually larger than the player throwing him the ball but that wasn’t the case last Sunday night.

That’s when Harris caught a two-yard touchdown pass from defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who checked into the game to take a snap in a Wildcat formation and then threw a “Bloated Tebow Pass” to Harris. Harris went the extra mile in celebrating the touchdown by pretending to use the football as a fake putter and then miming a putt that he followed into the imaginary cup before doing a Tiger Woods-style fist bump.

Harris earned a 15-yard penalty for that celebration and PFT confirmed with the league on Friday that he has been fined $12,154 for the infraction.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones also drew a fine this week. He has been hit for $18,231 after drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty. Broncos tackle Donald Stephenson was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game, but did not get fined.