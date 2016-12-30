Dolphins defense limping into regular season finale

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 30, 2016, 7:04 AM EST

It’s a good thing the Dolphins have wrapped up their playoff berth and are playing for seeding only, because they’re going to be shorthanded on defense against one of the league’s top offenses.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will be without five starters on defense and 75 percent of their planned secondary when they face the Patriots again.

Cornerback Byron Maxwell is expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, making him the latest to miss time. Both their starting safeties are on IR now (Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul-Quddus, along with linebacker Koa Misi), and linebacker Jelani Jenkins isn’t expected back this week with his knee injury.

“Is it a concern? Absolutely,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. “Is it big, big worry? It can’t be. That’s what we got.”

The Patriots are playing for the top seed and home field advantage in the AFC playoff, so they’ll be focused, and ready to go at what’s left of the Dolphins secondary.