Eagles promote Terrell Watson

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 2:50 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 3: Terrell Watson #31 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Eagles have promoted running back Terrell Watson from their practice squad to the active roster.

Watson signed to the team’s practice squad last week. He fills the spot vacated when Ryan Mathews was placed on the team’s injured-reserve list.

Watson spent some time with the Bengals last season, then followed Hue Jackson to Cleveland and was on the Browns’ practice squad earlier this season.

Byron Marshall, Darren Sproles and possibly Watson will handle the running back duties for Eagles Sunday vs. the Cowboys.

