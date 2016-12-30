Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 8:18 AM EST

Bills receivers are getting ready to play with QB EJ Manuel.

The Dolphins have 20 plays of 40 or more yards this season.

Cyrus Jones hopes for another chance to return kicks for the Patriots.

It’s been a rough year for Jets offensive coordinator Chan Gailey.

It looks like James Hurst will start at right tackle for the Ravens in Week 17.

T Andrew Whitworth is heading toward his 168th game with the Bengals.

Mario Alford is getting his shot as a kick returner for the Browns.

S Sean Davis has been the Steelers’ top rookie this season.

Andre Johnson has been spending time around the Texans since retiring earlier this season.

Colts LB Erik Walden has waited a while to have a season like he’s had in 2016.

The Jaguars’ defense has improved on third downs.

This week’s results will determine the final piece of the Titans schedule.

A look at what LB DeMarcus Ware’s arrival meant to the Broncos.

Former BYU coach LaVell Edwards, who died on Thursday, encouraged Chiefs coach Andy Reid to move into coaching after Reid played at BYU.

Raiders DE Mario Edwards responded well to his first game action of the year.

CB Casey Hayward was named the Chargers’ MVP by his teammates.

DT Maliek Collins looks to have a bright future with the Cowboys.

LB Jonathan Casillas has been a motivator for the Giants this season.

Eagles DT Bennie Logan is heading toward free agency.

The Redskins didn’t get many immediate returns from this year’s draft class.

WR Cameron Meredith has moved into the Bears’ plans for the future.

WR Marvin Jones hasn’t been a big factor for the Lions recently.

Packers WR Davante Adams feels bad for Fresno State teammate Derek Carr.

Finding the meaning for the Vikings in Sunday’s season finale.

Drew Brees will be this weekend’s test for the Falcons defense.

Panthers DT Vernon Butler is trying to finish his rookie year on a high note.

G Jahri Evans isn’t thinking about his future with the Saints yet.

Will the Buccaneers be in the market for a running back in the draft?

LB Chandler Jones sees a future for himself with the Cardinals.

QB Jared Goff and the rest of the Rams rookies have one game left to make an impression on the incoming coaching staff.

49ers S Antoine Bethea believes he has good football ahead of him.

G Germain Ifedi shares his assessment of his rookie season with the Seahawks.