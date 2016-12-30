Hue Jackson: Browns playing to win, not to secure top draft pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 30, 2016, 7:17 PM EST

The Browns are one loss away from clinching the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, but coach Hue Jackson said no one on the team will play on Sunday like a loss is a good thing.

Jackson said that the Browns want to beat the Steelers on Sunday and improve their record to 2-14, even if that risks losing the first overall pick to the 49ers, who can also finish 2-14 and would get the first overall pick over the Browns on a tiebreaker.

“Our players work too hard in the locker room and they put it on the line,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “We have to put it on the line. That’s what sports is all about. I said before, whether it’s the first pick, second pick, or third pick, they’re all going to be good players there. We’ll get good players on this team. I assure everybody that as we move forward, but what I think is most important is finishing the season the right way for these guys.”

Teams have been accused of losing intentionally to earn the first overall pick, including two years ago, when the Buccaneers didn’t seem to be trying to win in Week 17 when a loss earned them the top pick. But this year, Jackson sounds committed to trying to win, even if a loss might be better for the long-term success of the franchise.