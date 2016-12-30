Jabrill Peppers sitting out Orange Bowl

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 8:31 PM EST

Michigan star Jabrill Peppers is not playing in Friday night’s Orange Bowl vs. Florida State.

Peppers is one of the nation’s best college football players and is considered to be a first-round NFL Draft prospect. Peppers is a junior and has made no announcement about his plans for next season.

Per multiple reports, Peppers suffered a hamstring injury in practice this week that’s keeping him out of the game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a Michigan alum, tweeted that “this is not a [Christian] McCaffrey or [Leonard] Fournette situation” and that Peppers “wanted to and planned on playing” before the injury.

McCaffrey and Fournette announced before their teams’ bowl games that they would not play in order to stay healthy and concentrate on NFL Draft preparation. Both have formally announced their intentions to enter the 2017 draft.

Michigan lists Peppers at 6-foot-1, 205, and lists him as both a linebacker and defensive back. He’s also played quarterback and wide receiver during his college career and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.