Jack Del Rio “a little disappointed” Aldon Smith wasn’t reinstated

Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith has been eligible for reinstatement from his year-long suspension for more than a month, but, as PFT reported Friday, the league will table their decision on letting him return to work until March.
The news doesn’t come as a great surprise given that the regular season ends in two days and how long the league has held off on reinstating him, so the Raiders probably weren’t counting on having Smith in the lineup for the postseason. That doesn’t mean Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was happy about the decision, however.
Del Rio said he believes Smith has done what’s been asked of him and wonders why Smith’s been overlooked for reinstatement when other players in his position have been granted a chance to resume their playing careers after similar suspensions.
“A little disappointed honestly,” Del Rio said, via Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News Group. “I feel like from everything that I’ve gathered, obviously it’s not my job to make a ruling, but from everything I’ve gathered, he’s done his duty to take care of all the things he needs to take care of. I see some of the guys that have been allowed back and my question is, what’s the difference? It’s always a question mark. When a guy has a chance, he should have a chance to make a living. I don’t really agree with what’s gone down, but it’s not my job. We’ll move on as a team. That’s what we have to do, but I’m a little disappointed.”
As much as Del Rio might like to have Smith coming off the edge in the postseason, the good news for the Raiders is that they’ve done well enough without him to clinch a playoff spot while standing a win away from a division title and first-round bye.
