Jamie Collins is honest, wants his money

Browns linebacker Jamie Collins will become a free agent in March unless he signs a new contract with the Browns before then.
Collins told reporters Friday that he’s open to a return. Refreshingly, he also told the truth.
If the money is right, Collins said, he’d like to come back.
Collins said that he has “zero complaints” about his time with the Browns and said he “won’t stress over nothing” regarding free agency, including the possibility that the Browns would franchise tag him to keep him off the open market.
The Patriots traded Collins to the Browns in November. Whether or not the Browns will pay Collins what he wants remains to be seen.
Collins has started all seven games he’s played with the Browns. He has two sacks and one forced fumble.
He’ll get a good payday. Not from the Pat’s or any other team that spends wisely, but he’ll get it. He probably is hoping he gets tagged. Tag value is much higher than his should be.
nice player….would have still been with the Pats on their terms. Can’t blame him for wanting the cake however
The Patriots offered him a contract at around 11.5 million a year and he turned it down………so give up winning on a consistent basis to make 2-3 million a year more and lose………By all means its your right……go right ahead…….
The Patriots team D has GREATLY improved, following his departure. It surprised me, but it’s a fact.
Tremendously talented player that disappears for weeks on end even in a contract year. Anyone that bothers to sign him for any real money that isn’t mostly tied to performance incentives is a fool. Players like him aren’t worth the risk
I hope he gets a big payday. It would be great if another team rewards him for helping win a SB for NE in ’14
He’s a very good player. I wish he’d been able to work something out to stay with the Pats, but clearly at this stage he’s more interested in the payday than the possibility of a SB ring. He’ll probably get most of what he wants, but it likely won’t be a playoff bound team.
The Patriots had reduced his workload by 50%. They then jettisoned him to Cleveland for a ” compensatory” third rounder midway through their Super Bowl push. How many millions do you want to guarantee this guy?
“Collins said that he has “zero complaints”
Considering that the Browns won’t finish the season with zero wins, yeah, I suppose so…
“Won’t stress over nothing ” means he WILL stress over something
Two sacks and one forced fumble in seven games? Or about the amount of production you could get from a player making one-tenth of what he likely wants to earn.
Jamie Collins is happy to win 14 games over the next 6 seasons so long as he gets every nickle.
One season of wins with one team vs a contract worth of wins for the other.
A very talented athlete who has made some great plays. I was fortunate to travel from AZ to Indy in 2015 with my sons to see in person his leap over the center point block against the Colts.
But the plays I recall the most were his bad angle on a Russell Wilson run with less than a minute in the first half of SB 49 that contributed to that end of half TD by SEA, and giving up 30 yards to Marshawn Lynch on a pass reception with 2 minutes to go in the same game, that contributed to the stressfulness of that ending. I was fortunate to also see that in person, since I live in Phx.
And I remember him giving up 2 TDs to Owen Daniels in the 2015 AFC Championship game and costing the Pats appearing in back to back SB’s.
I was shocked when learning of his trade. At first I didn’t want to believe it. But seeing how this defense has evolved since his departure, I believe that BB 100% made the right decision to boot him to that Siberia known as Cleveland. He is not a smart player, and if he isn’t going to give 100%, then better he play elsewhere.
Collins is very athletic, but will disappear for weeks at a time. His freelancing was costing the Pats too. NE’s D got better after he left, just look at the stats. He did virtually nothing in Cleveland and was even ranked DEAD LAST at his position for week 15!
He told the New England Patriots media he would rather play video games than watch football. You have to be out of your mind to pay this man what he wants. He is very childish and may never be the kind of player his physical talent belies and the kind of talent a serious contender should or would want. Yes.. he has serious physical talent, but not the maturity or professionalism to reach his full potential. Teams like the Patriots know what to look for in a great player. Some team will pay him and hopefully for them and him things will change. The league has seen players with his potential before and things don’t often work out and that’s fine if your not paying a king’s ransom for him but the child in him thinks he is worth so much more than he actually is. What Cleveland does will explain a lot but probably not more than what the Patriots did with him.
In the last 48 hours I have read that Terrell Pryor (who had a tremendous first half of the season then disappeared) wants to get paid, Darrelle Revis talking about the Jets having no class if they don’t pay him 15 mil a year even though he got torched all season and now Jamie Collins who although is very talented has proven time after time that he doesn’t give 100% effort on every play or every game will stay if the “price is right”. Welcome to todays NFL player’s mindset ladies and gentleman.
Will be another big money bust. Gets the dough, stops playing. Haynesworth, Archuletta, Asomugha, Malik Jackson, and the list grows.
I thought he was a stud for NE, but their opinion of him seemed to change in the AFC title game when he got burned on a double move, and in the Buffalo game this year when he was out of position and they gave up a long run.
Damn. I remember thinking the Pats made a huge mistake trading this guy midseason.
Seeingvthis article was the first time I remembered he we existed. Another smooth move by Belichick I guess. Dude is just on another level.
I find it odd that a player can walk on water while in a Pat’s uniform but drowns in the shallow end of the pool with another team….I guess that’s why ex Pats players have so many stab wounds in their back.
Collins is a young talent free to use it to his utmost advantage. Because he didn’t want to be a life long cheater is to his credit.
Run Mr. Collins, as fast as you possibly can, from this mess of ownership and management. The Browns are “…what it feels like to have no hope.”