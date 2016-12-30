Jamie Collins is honest, wants his money

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 1:57 PM EST

Browns linebacker Jamie Collins will become a free agent in March unless he signs a new contract with the Browns before then.

Collins told reporters Friday that he’s open to a return. Refreshingly, he also told the truth.

If the money is right, Collins said, he’d like to come back.

Collins said that he has “zero complaints” about his time with the Browns and said he “won’t stress over nothing” regarding free agency, including the possibility that the Browns would franchise tag him to keep him off the open market.

The Patriots traded Collins to the Browns in November. Whether or not the Browns will pay Collins what he wants remains to be seen.

Collins has started all seven games he’s played with the Browns. He has two sacks and one forced fumble.