Janoris Jenkins expects to be ready for Wild Card game

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 30, 2016, 1:14 AM EST

While his status is still uncertain for Sunday’s completely meaningless regular season finale against the Washington Redskins, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins full expects to be capable of playing in New York’s preseason opener next weekend.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Jenkins isn’t ruling out playing this week against Washington despite missing last week’s game due to a back injury. But when it comes to the Giants’ first postseason game, Jenkins said he’s playing.

“I’ll go in there feeling the way I need to feel,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins took a knee to his back two weeks ago that knocked him out of New York’s game with the Detroit Lions. It kept him sidelined four days later against the Philadelphia Eagles as well, but the extra few days has Jenkins feeling closer to normal.

“I feel better this week,” Jenkins said. “Not a lot of pain like I had last week. It eased up a little bit.”

There’s little reason for Jenkins to play this Sunday if he’s not feeling 100 percent. The game means nothing for the Giants. They’ve clinched the 5-seed in the postseason and can only play a role as a spoiler for the Redskins, who likely will grab the 6-seed with a victory.