Jets place Forte on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 4:25 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 02: DeShawn Shead #35 of the Seattle Seahawks tackles Matt Forte #22 of the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Jets have placed veteran running back Matt Forte on injured reserve.

Forte ran for 813 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games in his first season with the Jets. He hasn’t played a full-time role since early December due to injury and was listed on last week’s injury report as having knee and shoulder injuries.

Forte, 31, signed a three-year deal with the Jets in the offseason.

Cornerback Bryson Keeton was promoted from the practice squad to fill Forte’s spot on the roster.

2 Responses to “Jets place Forte on IR”
  1. nyneal says: Dec 30, 2016 4:30 PM

    Another stupid signing by the Jets. Forte would have had to have been 10 players to have helped them.
    Forte has been a very good player for a long time. He deserved much better than to play for the Jests this season.

  2. 6ball says: Dec 30, 2016 4:37 PM

    .
    The franchise should be renamed to the “New York Check Cashers”.
    .

