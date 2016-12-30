Jets place Forte on IR

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 4:25 PM EST

The Jets have placed veteran running back Matt Forte on injured reserve.

Forte ran for 813 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games in his first season with the Jets. He hasn’t played a full-time role since early December due to injury and was listed on last week’s injury report as having knee and shoulder injuries.

Forte, 31, signed a three-year deal with the Jets in the offseason.

Cornerback Bryson Keeton was promoted from the practice squad to fill Forte’s spot on the roster.