Jordan Reed listed as questionable

Tight end Jordan Reed didn’t play last Saturday against the Bears due to a shoulder injury and the Redskins didn’t miss him that much in a 41-21 victory.

With a playoff berth available should they win this Sunday, they’re going to want to have all hands healthy enough to help on deck against the Giants. Reed has a chance to be in the lineup after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report and it sounds like it is a pretty good chance.

Coach Jay Gruden said Friday that Reed has looked great in practice this week and said they’d make a final decision about his status on Saturday. Given the import of the game, it’s a good bet that we’ll see Reed in uniform.

Safety Su’a Cravens and cornerback Quinton Dunbar aren’t going to be part of the final push for a playoff berth as they’ve both been ruled out for Week 17.