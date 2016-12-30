 Skip to content

Jordan Reed listed as questionable

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 1:42 PM EST
LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 20: Tight end Jordan Reed #86 of the Washington Redskins carries the ball against inside linebacker Joe Thomas #48 of the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at FedExField on November 20, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tight end Jordan Reed didn’t play last Saturday against the Bears due to a shoulder injury and the Redskins didn’t miss him that much in a 41-21 victory.

With a playoff berth available should they win this Sunday, they’re going to want to have all hands healthy enough to help on deck against the Giants. Reed has a chance to be in the lineup after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report and it sounds like it is a pretty good chance.

Coach Jay Gruden said Friday that Reed has looked great in practice this week and said they’d make a final decision about his status on Saturday. Given the import of the game, it’s a good bet that we’ll see Reed in uniform.

Safety Su’a Cravens and cornerback Quinton Dunbar aren’t going to be part of the final push for a playoff berth as they’ve both been ruled out for Week 17.

