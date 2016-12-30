Justin Houston out, Spencer Ware a game-time decision

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 2:27 PM EST

Things were trending toward Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston missing his second straight game because of swelling in his knee all week and nothing changed on Friday.

Houston missed another practice and he has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chargers. It’s the 11th game Houston has missed because of knee trouble this season as he did not play in the first nine games of the season after having surgery on his ACL during the offseason.

Coach Andy Reid said this week that the goal was to have Houston well enough to play in the playoffs. Sunday will determine when the Chiefs play their first postseason game as a win and a Raiders loss would give them both the division title and a first-round bye. If they lose and the Dolphins win, the Chiefs would be the sixth seed in the AFC and travel to Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round.

Reid said “we’ll see” if running back Spencer Ware will play this weekend. He was limited in practice due to a rib injury suffered against the Broncos in Week 16.