Marv Levy, age 91, says he’d coach the Bills if asked

Marv Levy is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his work as head coach of the Bills from 1986 to 1997. And if given the opportunity, he’d be up for trying to get them back to the Super Bowl.
Levy told 104.5 The Team in Albany that he thinks he’d be up to the task, even though he’s now 91 years old.
“I might do it,” Levy said. “It was one of those things where after forty seven years of coaching I really needed to get that deep breath to step aside but after a couple of years passed I very much would have liked to come back…. But I’d do it but I’m not deluding myself to think that the offer would come. If the offer did come I sure would consider it. Sure.”
Levy retired from coaching at age 72 and was tied with George Halas for the oldest coach in NFL history. That he’s still sharp enough at age 91 to consider coaching is remarkable. But, as Levy seems to know, it’s not going to happen.
