Matt McGloin staying positive about his chance to start

Matt McGloin is getting the opposite of the Trent Cole treatment.

While the Colts linebacker who broke Derek Carr’s leg has been hearing nasty things on social media from Raiders fans, the guy who is taking over for Carr has a simpler strategy, one which enables him to not hear anything at all.

“I don’t sit there on my phone and do that, but to be honest with you guys, if I’m reading an article and I come across somebody, a sarcastic tweet or an article bashing the Oakland Raiders organization or bashing the guys in the locker room, I don’t want to read that stuff,” McGloin said, via Scott Bair of CSNBayArea.com. “So, that’s what gets people blocked on Twitter. It’s nothing personal, you know? I don’t want to read bad or negative things about this organization or the guys in that locker room. That’s all.”

That probably limits a lot of his leisure reading lately, because most people in our line of work (and the community at large which we serve) don’t think nearly as much of their playoff chances with their backup quarterback at the helm.

But McGloin has walked a long road to get here, and is going to stay positive. A former walk-on at Penn State, he wasn’t invited to the combine, wasn’t drafted, and had to bounce through a few camps as a tryout player before getting his chance in Oakland in 2013.

But he beat out a fourth-round pick (Tyler Wilson) and a high-priced veteran (Matt Flynn) to climb the ladder there, and now has the fate of the Raiders season in his hands.

