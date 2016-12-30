Michael Bennett negotiations “difficult,” but he’s happy

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2016, 9:48 PM EST

It took a while, but Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett finally has a new contract, a three-year extension that will pay him $19 million over the next 14 months. He commemorated the occasion with a press conference.

“It’s pretty cool,” Bennett told reporters. “It’s good to be a part of an organization that recognizes players’ talent. Being able to be compensated for what you do on the field is always a good thing.”

It didn’t seem to be destined to be a good thing; Bennett has wanted a new deal since finishing the first year of a four-year, $28 million deal signed after the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII. He nearly held out in 2015, and it was clear that he wanted an adjusted contract throughout the 2016 offseason, training amp, preseason, and regular season.

“It’s always difficult when you want to get more money,” Bennett said. “You know how it is and when you finally get it you feel happy, you feel like you deserved it and earned it so it’s one of those things.”

It was smart for the 31-year-old Bennett to take what he could get when he could get it; knee problems and a recent stinger surely served as a reminder that it can be over in any given game or practice.

Now that Michael’s future is secure, will he be making a push to bring his brother, Martellus, to town?

“I would love my brother to play here but Jimmy’s my friend too so we’ll see,” Michael Bennett said.

We’ll see how long the relationship between Michael Bennett and the Seahawks continues. Signed through 2020, he’ll need to continue to perform at a high level to continue earning salaries in large amounts. The best news is that he’ll earn a very large amount in calendar year 2016.