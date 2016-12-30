NFL declines to reinstate Aldon Smith, will revisit case in March

The good news is that Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith finally has gotten his answer. The bad news is that he and plenty of Raiders fans won’t like it.
Per a league source, the NFL has decided not to reinstate Smith for the remainder of the 2016 season. Instead, his case will be revisited on March 15, 2017.
Smith was permanently banished from the NFL in November 15, with the ability to be reinstated after one year. He applied for reinstatement in early October. At one point, it was argued that the Commissioner has only 60 days to make a decision; that position was proven to be incorrect based on the strict language of the substance-abuse policy and, ultimately, the fact that a decision wasn’t made within 60 days.
Smith’s status had become an afterthought for a Raiders team reeling from the broken leg suffered by quarterback Derek Carr on Christmas Eve. If the Raiders are going to make it back to the Super Bowl, they’ll be doing it without Carr or Smith.
There goes Happy Hour
Randy Gregory yes, Aldon Smith no. This is a lame duck commish just like our lame duck president. I can’t wait until both ride off into the sunset.
I didn’t expect him back this year, but the league really needs to quit letting guys twist in the wind. If the suspension is up, then let them play, and if they get in trouble again then make the suspension longer, but with a known period of time.
He did screw up, served his suspension, and go to rehab…. but yet another player kills someone, serves a year in jail still gets reinstated…LOL. Goodell is a joke!
Get it done McGloin…. RAIDER NATION BABY!
But Tyreke Hill and Michael Floyd can play. Hypocrisy and lack of due process.
I don’t feel much bad for Smith, but Goodell really is an absolute turd of a commissioner.
F the NFL, this is BS
How many other people have let back in ? for worse
Leave him out a year, fine but then leave him hanging and now leave him hanging again. If the NFL wanted him out for the rest of the season they should have said so. They could have just said you could come back next year but this is BS. I am not saying that he did not have his chances but leading him on like this is bs. The NFL has rapists , drug addicts and spousal abusers but a man that has a problem with alcohol is bad news. smh
So they revisit this in march and then dont make a decision until 2018
NFL is wrong
F Roger Goodell
As usual the League Office uses differing rules of discipline for teams they don’t like. It’s easy to see that the legacy of Al Davis is still affecting the fortunes of the Raiders. I wouldn’t be surprised if their ouster from the playoffs was facilitated by the front office in some way.
Not sure if this will make it past the censors but Leonard Little actually killed a woman and yet was suspended a total of only 8 games near the beginning of his 12 year NFL career which means that he continued to play under both Tagliabue and Goodell.
And yet Aldon Smith who has not physically harmed another person has been suspended for 25+ games so far with the threat of never playing again. Another example of the league’s warped logic.