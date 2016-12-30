No fine for Jerry Hughes after head butt accusation

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 4:13 PM EST

After last Saturday’s game between the Bills and Dolphins, Dolphins players were upset with Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes and accused him of delivering a head butt to special teams coach Darren Rizzi on the sideline during a post-play scrum.

Video of the run-in appeared to show Hughes making contact with Rizzi amid a lot of pushing and shoving, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said early this week that he wasn’t inclined to make a big deal out of it and Rizzi said the same Thursday while adding that he hadn’t heard from anyone with the league about the incident.

“Good job by the officials trying to get guys out there quickly,” Rizzi said, via the Miami Herald. “Hey, things like that happen. Move on. No big deal.”

PFT confirmed with the league on Friday that Hughes has not been fined. The scrap appeared to be touched off when Bills kicker Dan Carpenter stood over Dolphins kick returner Jakeem Grant after knocking him out of bounds, but there was no fine issued to Carpenter either.