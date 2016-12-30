 Skip to content

One key stat favors Matt Ryan for MVP

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2016, 8:42 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 24: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a call at the line against the Carolina Panthers in the 2nd quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

As the end of the regular season approaches, the various discussions and debates about the NFL’s MVP will soon shift from theoretical and hypothetical to practical and actual. For anyone who is having a hard time coming to terms with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as the league’s Most Valuable Player in lieu of players like Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Ezekiel Elliott, and Dak Prescott, the staff of PFT Live has found a stat that puts his performance in perspective.

I could tell you what it is, but: (1) I don’t have the precise numbers in front of me; and (2) I want you to watch the video, which is a very short sliver from Thursday’s PFT Live.

I’ll make this guarantee. You will be as surprised by it as I was, and probably you will emerge from the experience feeling more strongly about Ryan being the MVP than you currently do.

