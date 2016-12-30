Pat Shurmur hasn’t had discussions with Vikings about 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2016, 11:25 AM EST

After Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner abruptly quit, tight ends coach (and former Browns head coach) Pat Shurmur received the promotion, on an interim basis. The interim period ends Sunday, and Shurmur doesn’t know what will happen with his position in 2017.

“Coaching football is what we do and we get one more opportunity to do it this year and next year is not guaranteed for anyone,” Shurmur said, via Chad Graff of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Shurmur said he hasn’t talked to coach Mike Zimmer or G.M. Rick Spielman about Shurmur possibly becoming the non-interim offensive coordinator.

“Most of what we are talking about is the Chicago Bears,” Shurmur said. “We go through this process on a weekly basis. We play the game, you quickly assess what happens and you move on. After the final game, you then assess what happened during the season and you move on. That will all happen down the road, but right now our focus is the Bears.”

The NFL’s unofficial expansion of the Rooney Rule, if followed by the Vikings, will result in at least one minority candidate being interviewed with the job before it is filled. Whether Shurmur ultimately gets the job hinges on a variety of factors — including whether the sluggish performance of the running and passing game will be blamed on a guy who was essentially trying to change a flat tire on a moving car.