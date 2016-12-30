Patriots try to reverse recent losing trend in Miami

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2016, 2:50 PM EST

The Patriots have dominated the AFC East in recent years. In Miami, however, the Patriots have been dominated.

They’ve lost three in a row against the Dolphins on the road, and if the Patriots hope to nail down the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Patriots need to break that streak on Sunday.

“I think we haven’t played very well, so that’s been the biggest problem is just our ability to play two good halves of football,” quarterback Tom Brady told reporters on Friday regarding his team’s struggles in South Florida. “We didn’t do it last year; we didn’t do it the year before. It’s a tough place to play for one reason or another. . . . It’s just been a tough place for us to play for some reason. I don’t think it’s the weather, I don’t think it’s Miami Beach or anything like that. I think the Dolphins have always challenged us and especially down there, so it’ll be good to go get a win in a tough place.”

Last year, a 20-10 loss to the Dolphins in Miami in Week 17 kept the Patriots from clinching the No. 1 seed and, in turn, kept them from returning to the Super Bowl. This year, another loss to the Dolphins in Week 17 coupled with a Raiders win at Denver will give Oakland (and Matt McGloin) the No. 1 seed.