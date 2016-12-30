Ravens claim Vince Mayle

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 5:04 PM EST

The Ravens claimed wide receiver Vince Mayle via waivers from the Cowboys on Friday.

Linebacker Zachary Orr was placed on the injured-reserve list to create a roster spot. Earlier Friday the Ravens promoted wide receiver/kick returner Keenan Reynolds to the active roster.

With Steve Smith Sr. likely retiring, the Ravens add Mayle and Reynolds to an uncertain wide receiver group going forward.

Mayle was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2015. He never made the active roster in Cleveland and landed in Dallas, where he spent time both on the active roster and the practice squad. The Cowboys waived him Thursday so they could add depth to their offensive line.