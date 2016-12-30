 Skip to content

Ravens promote Keenan Reynolds to active roster

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 12:43 PM EST
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2016, file photo, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Keenan Reynolds (81) follows the play during an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis. Reynolds was a football star at Navy. As a rookie with the Ravens, he's operating in near anonymity, an experience he calls "humbling." (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File) AP

The Ravens have promoted rookie Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad to the active roster.

A record-setting quarterback at Navy, Reynolds was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens last spring as a kick returner and wide receiver. He was waived at the end of the preseason and has been on the practice squad.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith was placed on the team’s injured-reserve list, and Reynolds takes his spot on the roster for Sunday’s season finale at Cincinnati.

Reynolds finished his college career with an FBS record 88 career touchdowns and 4,559 rushing yards, a record for quarterbacks. His promotion is a sign the team wants to get him some game experience as both Reynolds and the return game are evaluated ahead of next season.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Home, Rumor Mill
6 Responses to “Ravens promote Keenan Reynolds to active roster”
  1. ctiggs says: Dec 30, 2016 12:50 PM

    My US Coast Guard> His Navy

  2. touchdownelvis says: Dec 30, 2016 12:51 PM

    I’ll be interested to see how this kid goes – I know a lot of Patriots fans were keen (no pun intended) for Bill to pick him up out of the academy.

  3. getyourownname says: Dec 30, 2016 12:59 PM

    I know he’s now a WR and possible KR and that a pro team cannot sustain an option-type offense, but it would be entertaining to see an expert run a Navy offense.

  4. holidlove says: Dec 30, 2016 1:04 PM

    Maybe they’ll try him out at WR or RB? I guess they could put him behind center to see if he’d work on the roster, instead of overpaying for backups.

  5. ravens0527 says: Dec 30, 2016 1:12 PM

    Maybe they’ll try him out at WR or RB? I guess they could put him behind center to see if he’d work on the roster, instead of overpaying for backups.

    He’s a wr now…

  6. Southpaw says: Dec 30, 2016 1:18 PM

    It could be worse. He could be from the Air Force.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!