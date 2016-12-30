Ravens promote Keenan Reynolds to active roster

The Ravens have promoted rookie Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad to the active roster.
A record-setting quarterback at Navy, Reynolds was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens last spring as a kick returner and wide receiver. He was waived at the end of the preseason and has been on the practice squad.
Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith was placed on the team’s injured-reserve list, and Reynolds takes his spot on the roster for Sunday’s season finale at Cincinnati.
Reynolds finished his college career with an FBS record 88 career touchdowns and 4,559 rushing yards, a record for quarterbacks. His promotion is a sign the team wants to get him some game experience as both Reynolds and the return game are evaluated ahead of next season.
My US Coast Guard> His Navy
I’ll be interested to see how this kid goes – I know a lot of Patriots fans were keen (no pun intended) for Bill to pick him up out of the academy.
I know he’s now a WR and possible KR and that a pro team cannot sustain an option-type offense, but it would be entertaining to see an expert run a Navy offense.
Maybe they’ll try him out at WR or RB? I guess they could put him behind center to see if he’d work on the roster, instead of overpaying for backups.
Maybe they’ll try him out at WR or RB? I guess they could put him behind center to see if he’d work on the roster, instead of overpaying for backups.
He’s a wr now…
It could be worse. He could be from the Air Force.