Ravens promote Keenan Reynolds to active roster

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 12:43 PM EST

The Ravens have promoted rookie Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad to the active roster.

A record-setting quarterback at Navy, Reynolds was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens last spring as a kick returner and wide receiver. He was waived at the end of the preseason and has been on the practice squad.

Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith was placed on the team’s injured-reserve list, and Reynolds takes his spot on the roster for Sunday’s season finale at Cincinnati.

Reynolds finished his college career with an FBS record 88 career touchdowns and 4,559 rushing yards, a record for quarterbacks. His promotion is a sign the team wants to get him some game experience as both Reynolds and the return game are evaluated ahead of next season.