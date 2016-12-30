 Skip to content

Report: Cowboys plan to play Tony Romo on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 30, 2016, 8:00 AM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: Quarterback Tony Romo #9 bumps fist with Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys before a game against the St. Louis Rams at the Cowboy Stadium on October 23, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Rams 34 to 7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tony Romo will make his 2016 debut on the first day of 2017.

Romo, who has missed the entire season after suffering a back injury in the preseason and then being demoted in favor of Dak Prescott, is expected to play on Sunday, January 1, against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That appears to be a change in plans for the Cowboys, who had previously indicated that they wouldn’t risk an injury to Romo in a meaningless game and would turn to Mark Sanchez if they decided to give Prescott some rest in the regular season finale.

The Cowboys may want to make sure Romo isn’t too rusty in case they need him in the playoffs. Prescott is the unquestioned starter, but if he were to get hurt in the postseason, they’d turn to Romo to try to guide them to the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys may also want to show other teams that Romo can still play, in the hopes that they can trade him in the offseason.

Romo’s last regular-season game was Thanksgiving of 2015, when he threw three interceptions and suffered the second of his three recent serious injuries.

17 Responses to “Report: Cowboys plan to play Tony Romo on Sunday”
  1. imsomeguy says: Dec 30, 2016 8:07 AM

    At this point he could come in a play a perfect game (for however long he plays), but Dak will start the next game, and not be looking over his shoulder.

  2. jerruhjones says: Dec 30, 2016 8:10 AM

    That won’t end well, for Tony that is.

  3. judalation says: Dec 30, 2016 8:11 AM

    Who wants to bet he wont make it through the third Quarter before he gets Injured?

  4. nfliferfan22 says: Dec 30, 2016 8:12 AM

    Yeah sure put a man who hasn’t played in 3 months behind a 2nd string o-line.. that is brilliant decision! Goodluck vs the Packers in a playoff game!

  5. exinsidetrader says: Dec 30, 2016 8:13 AM

    Better for team chemistry to have Dak do the first quarter and Romo the rest of the game.

    Having Romo start just creates a needless controversy.

  6. hollymolley says: Dec 30, 2016 8:17 AM

    3 years and you bring him back facing the Eagles ? Meaningless game ? For Dallas yes, for the Eagles no. Who really cares about the score. The Eagles have but one goal: BREAK ROMO. A great finish to a lackluster season. Cheap shot ? toss me out of the game, who cares, it’s the last game of the season. Some may think that Dallas is actually sacrificing Romo to save Dak. That may very well be true. …

  7. nhpats says: Dec 30, 2016 8:18 AM

    Why all this noteriety for a guy who has won a total of 2 postseason games in his entire career?

  8. 1bigtex says: Dec 30, 2016 8:20 AM

    A questionable decision given the likely absence of the starting LG and LT in a meaningless game (for everyone except the Eagles).

  9. aj66shanghai says: Dec 30, 2016 8:25 AM

    Wow it is like the Cowboys are trying to shoot themselves in both feet. Let Dak get rusty, by not playing a game in 3 weeks before he enters his first postseason. Disrupt the team by forcing them to adjust to old man Romo. Just, wow. No wonder they’ve been awful for so long.

    I would feel bad for Dallas fans, but they are bad people so it doesn’t bother me.

  10. upyoursnfu says: Dec 30, 2016 8:26 AM

    Next year he’ll be starting for the Browns

  11. xargscutgrep says: Dec 30, 2016 8:26 AM

    Romo is stoked! He only has to break his clavicle one more time before his card is complete and he gets a free one.

  12. littleseizures says: Dec 30, 2016 8:30 AM

    I hope he throws 5 tds all to Dez. Then Dez will campaign for him and all hell will break loose. Like Tony’s collarbone.

  13. streetyson says: Dec 30, 2016 8:37 AM

    Shop window game.

  14. factschecker says: Dec 30, 2016 8:40 AM

    It’d be stupid not to play Romo. If Dak got hurt in the playoffs do you really think they are strutting out Mark Sanchez? Probably should let Romo get some work in and act like a professional franchise that is preparing for a single elimination tournament.

  15. NFLexpert says: Dec 30, 2016 8:40 AM

    More back surgery has already been scheduled for Monday morning…

  16. chc4 says: Dec 30, 2016 8:40 AM

    Take the Eagles and the points!!

  17. Ferdinand says: Dec 30, 2016 8:44 AM

    Didn’t Jerruh say earlier in the week that Romo wouldn’t be playing? And didn’t I, and others, say he’d say the opposite before the week was out?

    Jerruh won’t be happy until he puts Romo in a wheelchair, I swear.

