Michael Bennett, Seahawks agree to three-year extension

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett skipped the team’s voluntary workouts this offseason because he wasn’t happy about his contract, but that shouldn’t be a problem in 2017.
According to multiple reports, Bennett has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. The deal reportedly includes $17.5 million in guarantees and a $16 million payout in 2017.
The Seahawks’ desire to hold onto Bennett comes as no surprise given how important he is to their defense against both the run and the pass. He missed five games earlier this year with a knee injury, but has returned for the last four games and has continued to be one of the best defensive linemen in the game upon his return to action.
Bennett was set to count $9.5 million against the cap next year, but the extension may lower that cap hit now that there are more years to spread out the money.
But can he play and help out on the o-line?
– Seahawks fan
Beautiful!
I hope he is happy with the terms , because this is the same guy who will be crying next year saying that he is underpaid and some other DE makes more that does less. 😐
Good. Chancellor and Britt are next.
For the sake of russ, don’t pay weak offensive tackles in free agency. Draft us a left tackle, then a right tackle.
So after next year, he’ll b unhappy with his contract yet again…
Go HAWKS
Worth every penny.
….but is he happy?…..cause he NEVER is……
As a Packers fan, I’m happy they signed him for 3 more years.
He’s 31 now and he’ll be slipping fast so that will make the Seahawks defense even weaker.
Glad that got done, Bennett is one of the few players that will likely live up to that contract. He is truly special, and that’s coming from a Pats fan.
That being said, his brother has been good on the field and better off it in Boston. I REALLY hope they work something out so he stays.
Nice to see the team retain the best players over time. I’m sure there will be plenty more negative comments but Seattle fans are plenty happy about this and don’t care what you think. 7 probowlers on defense have played together going on 5 years and will be together a couple more. That is unheard of in this era. Even starting any 7 players on D for 5 years is unheard of.
But 49ers fans will tell you it is better to run your coach out of town then lose all your best guys to retirement.
Great! Now maybe the Seahawks will only give up 33 points to the Cardinals next year!
Great player.
one and done.
get ready 2012s
This is really GOOD news however, we need to draft an O-line just like the Cowboys did. Dak has all day to throw and the holes just open up for Elliot.
Dumb to spend that kind of money on a 32 year old head case.
Bennett is washed up. Not the same player from two years ago. Not even close. Bad signing for the seahawks. Great signing for the rest of the league. That whole defense is washed up. The only great players are Wagner and thomas.
It’s sad they gotta pay this guy in the final week to keep him motivated.
Maybe now he can afford shoulder pads