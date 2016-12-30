 Skip to content

Michael Bennett, Seahawks agree to three-year extension

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 12:12 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 24: Defensive end Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a play against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 24, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett skipped the team’s voluntary workouts this offseason because he wasn’t happy about his contract, but that shouldn’t be a problem in 2017.

According to multiple reports, Bennett has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. The deal reportedly includes $17.5 million in guarantees and a $16 million payout in 2017.

The Seahawks’ desire to hold onto Bennett comes as no surprise given how important he is to their defense against both the run and the pass. He missed five games earlier this year with a knee injury, but has returned for the last four games and has continued to be one of the best defensive linemen in the game upon his return to action.

Bennett was set to count $9.5 million against the cap next year, but the extension may lower that cap hit now that there are more years to spread out the money.

20 Responses to “Michael Bennett, Seahawks agree to three-year extension”
  1. 509seahawks says: Dec 30, 2016 12:15 PM

    Report: Michael Bennet to do four pumps after sacking squidward on sunday.

  2. seahawkz4life says: Dec 30, 2016 12:17 PM

    But can he play and help out on the o-line?
    – Seahawks fan

  3. jdrewsy says: Dec 30, 2016 12:20 PM

    Beautiful!

  4. brandonj21 says: Dec 30, 2016 12:20 PM

    I hope he is happy with the terms , because this is the same guy who will be crying next year saying that he is underpaid and some other DE makes more that does less. 😐

  5. seatownballers says: Dec 30, 2016 12:24 PM

    Good. Chancellor and Britt are next.
    For the sake of russ, don’t pay weak offensive tackles in free agency. Draft us a left tackle, then a right tackle.

  6. nominnychampions says: Dec 30, 2016 12:25 PM

    So after next year, he’ll b unhappy with his contract yet again…

  7. seabrawk12 says: Dec 30, 2016 12:25 PM

    Go HAWKS

  8. pencilmonkeymagic says: Dec 30, 2016 12:28 PM

    Worth every penny.

  9. jonathankrobinson424 says: Dec 30, 2016 12:31 PM

    ….but is he happy?…..cause he NEVER is……

  10. nyneal says: Dec 30, 2016 12:41 PM

    As a Packers fan, I’m happy they signed him for 3 more years.
    He’s 31 now and he’ll be slipping fast so that will make the Seahawks defense even weaker.

  11. patfanken says: Dec 30, 2016 12:42 PM

    Glad that got done, Bennett is one of the few players that will likely live up to that contract. He is truly special, and that’s coming from a Pats fan.

    That being said, his brother has been good on the field and better off it in Boston. I REALLY hope they work something out so he stays.

  12. aj66shanghai says: Dec 30, 2016 12:49 PM

    Nice to see the team retain the best players over time. I’m sure there will be plenty more negative comments but Seattle fans are plenty happy about this and don’t care what you think. 7 probowlers on defense have played together going on 5 years and will be together a couple more. That is unheard of in this era. Even starting any 7 players on D for 5 years is unheard of.

    But 49ers fans will tell you it is better to run your coach out of town then lose all your best guys to retirement.

  13. Pete Carroll is a 9/11 truther says: Dec 30, 2016 12:51 PM

    Great! Now maybe the Seahawks will only give up 33 points to the Cardinals next year!

  14. patriotsticketssince1978 says: Dec 30, 2016 12:55 PM

    Great player.

  15. bonecrushinghits says: Dec 30, 2016 1:17 PM

    one and done.

    get ready 2012s

  16. fumblenuts says: Dec 30, 2016 1:27 PM

    This is really GOOD news however, we need to draft an O-line just like the Cowboys did. Dak has all day to throw and the holes just open up for Elliot.

  17. kickinpuppies says: Dec 30, 2016 1:28 PM

    Dumb to spend that kind of money on a 32 year old head case.

  18. redandgoldhitman52 says: Dec 30, 2016 1:29 PM

    Bennett is washed up. Not the same player from two years ago. Not even close. Bad signing for the seahawks. Great signing for the rest of the league. That whole defense is washed up. The only great players are Wagner and thomas.

  19. trollaikman8 says: Dec 30, 2016 1:29 PM

    It’s sad they gotta pay this guy in the final week to keep him motivated.

  20. lionsfan54 says: Dec 30, 2016 1:34 PM

    Maybe now he can afford shoulder pads

