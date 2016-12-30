Michael Bennett, Seahawks agree to three-year extension

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 12:12 PM EST

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett skipped the team’s voluntary workouts this offseason because he wasn’t happy about his contract, but that shouldn’t be a problem in 2017.

According to multiple reports, Bennett has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. The deal reportedly includes $17.5 million in guarantees and a $16 million payout in 2017.

The Seahawks’ desire to hold onto Bennett comes as no surprise given how important he is to their defense against both the run and the pass. He missed five games earlier this year with a knee injury, but has returned for the last four games and has continued to be one of the best defensive linemen in the game upon his return to action.

Bennett was set to count $9.5 million against the cap next year, but the extension may lower that cap hit now that there are more years to spread out the money.