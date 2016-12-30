Report: Unhappy A.J. Green skipping Bengals’ meetings

Bengals receiver A.J. Green wanted to play out the season despite a hamstring injury, but the team decided to shut him down, not wanting to risk its best playmaker after they were eliminated from the playoffs. That isn’t sitting well with Green.
According to Bob Holtzman of ESPN, Green hasn’t been around much this week and hasn’t been attending team meetings, which injured players usually do even if they’re not going to play on Sunday. Green is still on the 53-player roster and has not been placed on injured reserve.
The implication is that Green isn’t happy with the team and doesn’t want to be around right now. It’s an unusual situation: Usually, when a player skips team meetings, questions are raised about his commitment. But in this case, the player is so committed to winning that he wants to play through an injury even in a meaningless Week 17 game, and he’s upset that the team won’t let him.
Green was on pace for his best season yet until he got hurt. He’ll finish the season with 66 catches for 964 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.
It’s long been known he wants out of Cincinnati. Who could blame him?
Are we sure there isn’t something in his contract for getting over 1000 yards receiving?
He just wants to extend his 1,000 yard streak. He’s being a selfish baby.
Can’t say I blame him, if they are going to shut him down and he can play then why should he go to meetings, dude a competitor, yea it would be great for him to help his teammates but he’s not a coach but a player whose super competitive…..come Sunday he will be there, give him a chance to cool off….
He’s stuck with them for three more years, which unfortunately, is a lifetime in the world of a wide receiver in the NFL. As such, Cincinnati is his graveyard.
Green is a great player, but if this is true, he is showing his selfishness and he is also showing why the Bengals will never win as long as Marvin Lewis is the head coach.
We have seen Lewis has surrounded himself with low character guys over the years and nothing emphasized that more than that game against the Steelers in the playoffs last year.
Remember — Marvin Lewis has never won a playoff game in his 14 years as head coach of the Bengals. He’s 0 and 7, which is the most losses by any coach who has never won a playoff game. The last time the Bengals won a playoff game their head coach was Sam Wyche and their QB was Boomer Esiason and they beat the Houston Oilers, 41 to 14. George H. W. Bush (George, the elder Bush) was still President!
Lewis is just like Jeff Fisher. He’s an over-rated head coach who should have been replaced long ago.
If Lewis lets Green get away with this, it’s clear the foxes are running the hen house in Cincinnati.
screams of cheap organization not wanting to pay for incentives- 1000 yard season is sure to be one
I get so P.O.’d when I hear about ANY athlete complain for ANY reason. You get paid millions of dollars to play your sport. Shut up, show up and man up. If only they knew the struggle of us 9-5’ers.