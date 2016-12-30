 Skip to content

RG3 will start on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 12:02 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Robert Griffin III #10 of the Cleveland Browns is helped off the field by medical staff after being sacked in the fourth quarter against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson said this week that quarterback Robert Griffin III would start the season finale against the Steelers unless he suffered a setback after being cleared from the concussion protocol.

There haven’t been any setbacks and Jackson eliminated any doubt on Friday by announcing that Griffin will start.

It will be Griffin’s fourth straight start and his fifth overall for the Browns, who will try to end the season with a two-game winning streak after losing their first 14 games of the year. He is 58-of-107 for 654 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while also running for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Griffin is signed for next season, although the Browns, who will clinch the top pick in the draft with a loss or a 49ers win, are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
Respond to “RG3 will start on Sunday”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!