Robert Mathis announces Sunday’s game will be his last

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 30, 2016, 1:15 PM EST

Longtime Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis is calling it a career.

Mathis announced today that he will retire after Sunday’s regular-season finale. He got emotional as he talked about what football has meant to him when addressing reporters today.

“The game of football, in a sense, has been my best friend,” Mathis said. “I want to walk away, not limp away.”

The 35-year-old Mathis arrived in Indianapolis as a fifth-round draft pick out of Alabama A&M in 2003. Although he played at a lower level of college football, former Colts coach Tony Dungy has said Mathis was so impressive in college that the only player he ever saw with as good a college highlight film as Mathis’s was Barry Sanders.

Despite his small-school pedigree, Mathis quickly became a fearsome pass rusher and soon joined Dwight Freeney to form the best pair of pass-rushing defensive ends in the NFL. Mathis was chosen to six Pro Bowls, led the league in sacks in 2013 and is fourth among active players in career sacks, with 122.

Mathis and Adam Vinatieri are the only players left on the Colts who were part of their Super Bowl XLI-winning team 10 years ago.