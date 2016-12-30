Russell Wilson: I don’t think we’re far off offensively

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 8:33 AM EST

The Seahawks had a hard time putting up points in the first half of last weekend’s game against the Cardinals, digging themselves a 14-3 hole after two quarters.

Things perked up in the second half, however. Four Russell Wilson touchdown passes put the Seahawks back into the game, although they would still lose 34-31 on a last-second field goal by Arizona.

That work after the break has Wilson feeling like the offensive consistency that’s been missing all year isn’t “far off at all” as they head toward the playoffs.

“I think the tenaciousness of what we were trying to do, I think that really showed up,” Wilson said, via the Seattle Times. “We kind of had a never-quit mentality, and I think you have to have that approach from the first play all the way to the last one. The more that we can tap into that early, and it’s not easy to do, you have to be able to tap into that, I think that we have the right guys to be able to do that. The faster that we can do that, the more we can sustain that tenacity, that gives us a chance to accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

Along with that increased tenacity, the Seahawks offense was helped by a shift in methods that saw them keep an extra blocker in on passing plays more often as the Cardinals game went along. After being sacked five times in the first half, Wilson was dropped once in the final 30 minutes and the increased time led to better results through the air.

Having that in place from the jump would be a help to the Seahawks for the rest of this season and improving the pass protection figures to be part of the offseason plans in Seattle.