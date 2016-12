Posted by Zac Jackson on December 30, 2016, 4:17 PM EST

Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day has been fined $18,231 for roughing the passer in last week’s win over the Titans, PFT has confirmed.

Day’s penalty occurred in the first half and allowed the Titans to extend what became a touchdown drive. The Jaguars pulled away in the second half and won, 38-17.

The fine of $18,231 represents the amount for a first roughing the passer offense.