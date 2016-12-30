 Skip to content

T.J. Ward, Derek Wolfe won’t play against Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 2:48 PM EST
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 30: Strong safety T.J. Ward #43 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after intercepting the ball in the third quarter of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 30, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images

Quarterback Matt McGloin won’t have to deal with several Broncos defensive starters as he tries to pilot the Raiders to a division title in his first start since 2013.

The Broncos have ruled out safety T.J. Ward and defensive end Derek Wolfe for Sunday’s game in Denver. Ward suffered a concussion in Week 15 against the Patriots and did not play in last Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs that eliminated the Broncos from playoff contention.

Wolfe has been dealing with a neck injury for several weeks and played sparingly in Week 16. This will be the second game he’s missed this season.

The Broncos placed linebacker DeMarcus Ware on injured reserve this week and linebacker Brandon Marshall is listed as questionable after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.

2 Responses to “T.J. Ward, Derek Wolfe won’t play against Raiders”
  1. 6ball says: Dec 30, 2016 2:52 PM

    Denver fans would be wise to invest in a program. How else are you going to know your starters?
  2. dispozblcopy says: Dec 30, 2016 3:00 PM

    The injury report on Ward said, “There’s something the matter with his head.”

