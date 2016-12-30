Taylor Gabriel out for Sunday’s game

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 1:20 PM EST

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel won’t be helping the Falcons’ attempt to nail down the second seed in the NFC this Sunday.

Gabriel has been ruled out of the matchup with the Saints due to a foot injury. Gabriel returned for a limited practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session, but the team is likely taking the long view that they’re going to need a healthy Gabriel come their first playoff game.

If they beat the Saints, that game won’t come until the divisional round of the playoffs. A loss and a win by either the Seahawks or the Lions would leave the Falcons to play on Wild Card weekend.

The Falcons have also ruled out tight end Austin Hooper, who will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.