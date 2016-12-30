 Skip to content

Taylor Gabriel out for Sunday’s game

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2016, 1:20 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel won’t be helping the Falcons’ attempt to nail down the second seed in the NFC this Sunday.

Gabriel has been ruled out of the matchup with the Saints due to a foot injury. Gabriel returned for a limited practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session, but the team is likely taking the long view that they’re going to need a healthy Gabriel come their first playoff game.

If they beat the Saints, that game won’t come until the divisional round of the playoffs. A loss and a win by either the Seahawks or the Lions would leave the Falcons to play on Wild Card weekend.

The Falcons have also ruled out tight end Austin Hooper, who will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Home, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Taylor Gabriel out for Sunday’s game”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!