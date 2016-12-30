Teddy Bridgewater: Injury helped him “spiritually and mentally”

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 30, 2016, 8:43 AM EST

Physically, Teddy Bridgewater’s knee was wrecked. But the Vikings quarterback said that he’s grown in other ways from the devastating knee injury which threatens next season as well.

Bridgewater hasn’t talked to reporters since the horrific knee injury, but the team sent out a release with a statement from him upon his winning the team’s Ed Block Courage Award.

“It’s an honor to win this award,” Bridgewater said, via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Especially as my teammates made the selection. 2016 has been amazing for me. Everyone looks at an injury as a negative. It has helped me spiritually and mentally even with me already being an extremely positive person.

“My injury was a new challenge and I love challenges. With the help of many people we have attacked this challenge head on and expect great success in the future. A special thanks to the Vikings training staff and all those that support me along my journey.”

Bridgewater suffered a dislocated knee and tore several ligaments during a non-contact drill in practice two weeks before the start of the regular season. The damage was sufficient that the Vikings traded a future first-rounder for quarterback Sam Bradford. They’re optimistic about his prognosis, but it’s still not a given he’ll be ready for the start of the 2017 season.