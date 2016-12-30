The Cowboys are marketing geniuses

Posted by Mike Florio on December 30, 2016, 10:00 AM EST

Plenty of the games to be played in Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season are meaningless. The Eagles-Cowboys game is one of the games devoid of significance or consequence.

And yet the Cowboys have found a way to make the game interesting.

After five straight nationally-televised, stand-alone games, the Cowboys have had their Sunday afternoon contest thrust into the cluster of 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs. So how do they make the game stand out?

A: Leak to ESPN that Tony Romo will play.

Who cares if it’s actually true? If it is, it conflicts with owner Jerry Jones’ comments from the aftermath of Monday’s win over the Lions, when Jones suggested that the team wasn’t inclined to put Romo in harm’s way unnecessarily.

Then again, Jones has repeatedly contradicted himself this year when it comes to the quarterback position, eventually concealing the team’s true plans by at some point embracing every possibly permutation.

If Romo doesn’t play, the Cowboys will owe ESPN an apology or a favor. Or maybe ESPN won’t even be upset. The report that Romo will play drives interest in at least one of those games beyond the games that will impact the postseason field. Even if ESPN is propagating an 11-of-12-style falsehood, the possible #fakenews that the Cowboys plan to play Romo will generate fan and media curiosity for a game that otherwise would be ignored.